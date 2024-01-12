Norwegian cod farmer lands supply deal with China retailer

Norwegian cod farming company, Norcod, has inked a significant deal with a Chinese distribution firm. The deal is for a minimum of 800 tons of fish, constituting around 10 percent of its planned 2024 production. The company views China as a key market for growth and has already started fish exports to the country.

The company has secured placements for its products in over 100 Metro stores in China. The aim is to tap into a potential cod market comparable to the country’s sizable salmon market.

Norcod credits the Norwegian Seafood Council and Danish fish supplier Sirena, a Norcod shareholder, for their support in entering the Chinese market. CEO, Christian Riber, expressed excitement about the deal, foreseeing a promising future.

The company’s revenue for the first nine months of 2023 reached 186 million NOK. This was a 56 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

Source: intrafish.com