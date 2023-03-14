Agriculture, fishing, forestry / Business in Asia / Food & Beverage / Hong Kong / Norway

Hong Kong restaurant highlights Norwegian seafood

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Hong Kong based Tasting Kitchen and the Norwegian Seafood Council is collaborating to highlight the premium quality of Norwegian seafood.

Ocean Table is now taking bookings for a special tasting menu highlighting some of Norway’s most popular seafood exports. These includes oysters, sea urchins, langoustines, king scallops, red king crabs, and snow crab.

The exact dishes will be confirmed when making a reservation, since all seafood is flown in from Norway, while being kept alive. This is to ensure the freshest and most seasonal offerings of seafood.

The menu is priced at $2,800 per person and includes a Bollinger Champagne reception.

Event website:
www.tasting-kitchen.com/oceantable/
Address:
Ocean Table by Tasting Kitchen
Unit 601, Oceanic Industrial Centre, 2 Lee Lok St, Ap Lei Chau
Hong Kong
Contact:
9537 0688
tk@tasting-kitchen.com
Price:
$2,800

Related posts:

Norwegian seafood exports grow in value by NOK 7.9 billion – strongest growth in Asia Export of Norwegian seafood hit new record a month early  Norwegian seafood becomes high-class New Year gifts of Vietnamese people Norway’s salmon sales to China more than doubled in January

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *