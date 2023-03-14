Hong Kong restaurant highlights Norwegian seafood

Hong Kong based Tasting Kitchen and the Norwegian Seafood Council is collaborating to highlight the premium quality of Norwegian seafood.

Ocean Table is now taking bookings for a special tasting menu highlighting some of Norway’s most popular seafood exports. These includes oysters, sea urchins, langoustines, king scallops, red king crabs, and snow crab.

The exact dishes will be confirmed when making a reservation, since all seafood is flown in from Norway, while being kept alive. This is to ensure the freshest and most seasonal offerings of seafood.

The menu is priced at $2,800 per person and includes a Bollinger Champagne reception.

Event website:

www.tasting-kitchen.com/oceantable/

Address:

Ocean Table by Tasting Kitchen

Unit 601, Oceanic Industrial Centre, 2 Lee Lok St, Ap Lei Chau

Hong Kong

Contact:

9537 0688

tk@tasting-kitchen.com

Price:

$2,800