The Philippines teams up with Norway for greener energy

In the Philippines they have announced a collaboration between themselves and Norway, where the Philippines aim to have 35% renewable energy by 2030. This means they will decrease their use of oil and gas.

Earlier this month a delegation from the Philippines visited the Embassy in Norway. The main focus on this trip was the technology behind wind energy. Now the Philippines want wind energy to be their main focus in their aim to create greener energy for the country.

The Philippines underlines their wish to collaborate with Norway and their expertise in offshore wind energy. Yesterday 13 February 2024 they held a meeting with Norway discussing how to work together. Maybe also with a focus on floating solar.

According to their initial plan, renewable energy should be 35% of the market by 2030, and in 2050 it should be 50%.

