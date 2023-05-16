Norway’s king Harald released from hospital

Norway’s King Harald V was released from hospital on Monday, May 15, after receiving treatment for an infection, the Norwegian palace has stated.

The 86-year-old monarch was admitted to Oslo’s main hospital, Rikshospitalet, a week ago.

The palace has not disclosed what kind of infection he had.

The king has been seen using crutches in recent years and has been hospitalized several times in recent months. He spent three days with a fever at a hospital in August. In December, he was also admitted for an infection that required intravenous antibiotics.

The monarch underwent surgery to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has been taken over his father’s royal duties during his recent hospitalization.

Source: washingtonpost.com