Norwegian mackerel marketed as premium product in China despite sustainability concerns

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) has embarked on a marketing campaign to promote the country’s mackerel products in China. In the pursuit NSC has formed strategic partnerships with influential Chinese social media figures.

In a recent collaboration, NSC teamed up with renowned Chinese chef, Ren Yun Li, who has 3.2 million followers. Ren was a featured attendee at the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai in November 2023. During the event, she showcased how Norwegian mackerel can enhance traditional Chinese dishes while emphasizing the fish’s purported health benefits. This collaboration follows Ren’s visit to Norway as a guest of the NSC. During the visit she, along with other Chinese visitors, toured a mackerel processing plant in Ålesund.

Andreas Thorud, former head of NSC’s office in China until October 2023, expressed that such partnerships mark just the beginning of the organization’s comprehensive marketing strategy.

“NSC is working diligently to promote various Norwegian seafood products, including salmon, cod, mackerel, and shrimp. The goal is to ensure that these high-quality offerings are embraced and understood by a broader spectrum of Chinese consumers,” he stated.

The NSC initiative unfolds against a backdrop of widespread concerns within the seafood industry regarding the sustainability of mackerel stocks in Europe. As Norway positions mackerel as a premium product in the Chinese market, the industry continues to grapple with the delicate balance between economic interests and ecological responsibility.

Source: seafoodsource.com