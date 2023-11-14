Shanghai in My Mind project in Copenhagen

Following its launch in Shanghai last week, the “Shanghai in My Mind” project, aimed at enhancing Shanghai’s global image, has arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark. This initiative involves inviting designers from around the world to craft pieces that capture the allure of Shanghai.

Copenhagen, designated as the World Capital of Architecture for 2023 by UNESCO in July, serves as the first international destination for the project. The organizers plan to extend invitations to global designers and other creatives.

The Copenhagen event is scheduled to span 90 days. It’s showcasing artworks from nine designers representing Denmark, France, Italy, Japan, and China. These selected works portrays the scenes of Shanghai, offering the audiences a diverse perspective to better understand the city.

