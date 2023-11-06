Norwegians from Moss can now vote for the local re-election

Voters who are registered in Moss municipality but currently staying abroad can vote in the county council elections in Østfold from November 6 to November 17.

The Ministry of Local Government and District Affairs declared the last county council election invalid due to a conduct error which may have affected the result. Therefore, a new election will be held.

In Thailand, advance votes can be cast at the embassy in Bangkok from November 6 to November 17. Remember to show your ID, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok writes on its website.

Voters who are unable to visit the embassy to cast their vote can vote by post. See valg.no for more information on how to vote by post.

Send an email to [email protected] if you need further guidance on postal voting.