Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. wins Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023

Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. won Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023. Founded in Denmark, the healthcare company was honored as the Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence .

This achievement highlighted its commitment to contribute knowledge and innovation to the healthcare sector in Thailand.

Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd.’s practices which allied with values of sustainability have provided vital medication and resources to diabetes patients as well as developed treatments for other chronic diseases.

With the company’s legacy, Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. aims to continue driving change and improving the health and well-being of all Thais, reported Macau Business.

Source: Macau Business