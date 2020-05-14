Denmark supports Myanmar garment manufacturers on health and work safety

Danish embassy in Myanmar published a statement on their latest project on 8 May 2020, that Denmark has confirmed its support to two local garment manufacturers to continue with their work flow.

Danish Ambassador to Myanmar H.E. Mr John Nielsen said “We believe it is important to encourage local production of PPE to fight COVID-19, but also to safeguard the jobs for the many, primarily female, employees, who are at risk of losing their jobs”

The Danish embassy helped to reorganise their factory facilities for the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) / medical grade masks and isolation gowns, by placing orders worth of MMK 200 million.