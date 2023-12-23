General news / Sweden

EU, UNDP, and Sweden launch new Recovery and Development Offices in Ukraine

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
The European Union (EU) together with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Swedish Government have launched ten new Recovery and Development Offices for post-war restoration in Ukraine.

The offices will cooperate with regional and international sectors in supporting the sustainable post-war development as well as assist the authorities in prioritizing projects for donors, funds, and more.

Currently, nine of the offices at regional level are fully operational in different cities in Ukraine. The last one was scheduled to begin its operation in January 2024.

Source: Press release via Newswires

