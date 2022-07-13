Oppo loses to Nokia

The Finnish telecom giant, Nokia, recently won two patent lawsuits in Germany that banned the Chinese smartphone brands Oppo and OnePlus from being sold in Germany.

With the loss of its case, the Chinese smartphone maker anticipates the situation potentially affecting sales.

In the two lawsuits, Nokia claimed that Oppo, which merged with OnePlus last year violated Nokia’s standard-essential patents (SEPs) after Nokia and Oppo had reached a patent deal in 2018. However, after the deal expired in 2021, Nokia filed the patent infringement complaints in multiple markets across Europe and Asia, said a news report by Technode.

The court found that “Oppo is using Nokia’s patented technologies in its smartphones and is selling them illegally without a license”, Nokia said in a statement. The Finnish firm added that Oppo has refused to agree to fair licensing terms and turned down proposals to arbitrate the disagreement.

Sources: Technode and scmp.com