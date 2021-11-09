Ørsted Group to invest up to 13.6 billion USD in offshore wind farm in Hai Phong

Ørsted Group has proposed an offshore wind power plant in the northern Vietnamese port city of Hai Phong with an estimated investment of between 11.9 billion USD to 13.6 billion USD, media Vietnam Plus writes.

The Danish multinational power company is the world’s largest corporation in the wind power industry and the new project is located in offshore waters 14km southeast of Bach Long Vy island and 36 km northwest of Long Chau archipelago.

The project is set to be divided into three phases and once the plant is operational, it will have a total capacity of 3,900 MW. Wind output is expected to produce about 13,665,600 MWh per year. The wind farm’s turbine is expected to be installed with a capacity of about 20 MW. Tower height will be from 150m to 200m each, Vietnam Plus writes.

The project is in line with Vietnam’s National Energy Development Strategy, which prioritizes the exploitation and use of renewable energy sources and Vice-Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Tho recently worked on the project with a delegation from the Embassy of Denmark, led by Trade Counsellor Troels Jakobsen.

Counsellor Troels Jakobsen affirmed Denmark’s cooperation with Vietnam will continue to be promoted in such fields as economy, trade, investment, education, tourism, and economic transformation to a green economy.

Vice-Chairman Nguyen Duc Tho appreciates Ørsted Group’s capacity in offshore wind power development and said that Hai Phong will create favorable conditions for investors.