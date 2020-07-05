Pandora supports Unicef’s programmes to help vulnerable children

The Danish jewelry company Pandora announced in an official statement that through the sale of jewellery and other initiatives, Pandora will raise funds to empower children and young people around the world by supporting UNICEF programmes on education, gender equality, rights awareness, personal empowerment and civic engagement. This three-year collaboration aims to support the most vulnerable children, especially girls, around the world to lead healthier and safer lives and fulfil their potential.

Charm of Change

Twice a year Pandora will offer limited-edition jewellery pieces to support UNICEF. With each purchase of our dedicated charms, funds are raised and donated to UNICEF in support of young people pursuing and finding their passions. Join this journey by purchasing the next limited-edition pieces launching November 2020 in celebration of World Children’s Day.

Supporting young voice

A large part of the funding from Pandora will go towards improving access to quality learning opportunities for adolescent girls through programmes that support skills development, social innovation and entrepreneurship such as UNICEF’s UPSHIFT and similar approaches. These programmes are designed to strengthen adolescent empowerment and participation. Together Pandora and UNICEF support young voices.