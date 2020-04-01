The UN support Myanmar government in sourcing medical aids for Covid-19

The United Nations in Myanmar is taking energetic steps to support the Government of Myanmar in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now rapidly across the globe unfolding in over 170 countries, and has reached Myanmar.

The Swedish UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar Mr. Ola Almgren said.

“The UN remains committed to continue providing support to Government’s efforts to scale-up testing. Testing is essential to allowing the Government to rapidly identify cases of COVID19, and help contain the spread of the virus.”

“The United Nations is fully committed to support the efforts of the Government to contain this threat as well as to continue its work as a partner in humanitarian action, development assistance and peace building unabated.”

The United Nations is working in close consultation with the Myanmar Union Ministry of Health and Sports, and other Government authorities, to define areas of support in relation to the prevention and control of infection, including the procurement of personal protective equipment, specialized medical equipment, and the expansion of health facility capacities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called upon all nations to urgently increase COVID19 testing. The United Nations in Myanmar is in the process of purchasing 50,000 COVID19 testing kits for the National Health Laboratory (NHL). This total reflects the combined support of UNOPS, UNICEF, WFP and UNHCR, and builds upon earlier support provided by WHO and partners which gave 3,000 testing kits to the NHL.

The UN is ready to work with the Government to accelerate COVID-19 prevention and response planning across all of Myanmar.

Adding that the UN stands ready to procure more test kits and support the planning, carrying out and analysis of the testing as required by the Government.

Mr. Almgren noted that very difficult experiences occurring across the world have underlined the utter importance of timely and decisive steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“In these challenging times, the UN in Myanmar remains in solidarity with all people of Myanmar, across all areas.”

Source: UN Country Team in Myanmar