Sven Dokkedal has passed away

Sven Dokkedal, an independent Danish tour guide in Hua Hin, passed away in a traffic accident Thursday night, 2 July 2020, 57 years old. According to reports from his friends, he was hit from behind by a minibus while riding a motorcycle.

Sven Dokkedal was a very popular tourist guide for countless Danes visiting Hua Hin over the past 15 years. He was also a popular member of the Danish expatriate community in Hua Hin. On Facebook, many friends and Danish tourists, whom he introduced to Thailand through his agency “Din Guide I Thailand”, have sent their condolences.

According to Ekstra Bladet, Sven Dokkedal’s family will request permission for his ashes to be spread at sea off the coast of his beloved Thailand. The Danish vicar in Bangkok is expected to assist with a Christian burial service.