“Pattaya Floating Market” to reopen September 12th

The “Four Regions Floating Market” in Pattaya of Thailand will reopen some of its areas on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 after the severe fire that happened last weekend, according to The Pattaya News.

Most of the damaged area was in the “Northern” zone of the market out of the four.

“The damage cost is estimated at about 70 million baht. This cost does not include the damage cost to business operators at the market,” said the managing director and lawyer of the market, Ms. Sumaphon Srimueang.

While many areas are under repair, inspectors and engineers have assured that the majority of the park and many attractions are safe to reopen.

However, the cause of the fire is still unclear and under an investigations, added Ms. Sumaphon.

