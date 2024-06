The Swedish shipping company, Erik Thun Group, has taken delivery of a new Chinese build tanker. The tanker was build by the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Yangzhou.

The ship has been named Thun Vettern. It was designed by Furetank and FKAB Marine Design and has a an ice class 1A hull and a hybrid propulsion system.

The tanker, 17,999DWT, has a dual-fuel capacity, which allows it to run on LNG/LBG or gasoil. A shore power connection is also a possibility.

Source: Baird Maritime