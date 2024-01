Polestar Automotive Holding fell short of its 2023 delivery target, citing weak demand for higher-priced models in China as a reason for the shortage.

The company delivered 54,600 vehicles last year, missing the 60,000 target.

Fourth-quarter deliveries dropped 8 percent to 12,800 units, including 880 of the Polestar 4 model in China. Despite a focus on premium sales, the company lost its top EV maker status in China to BYD.

