Khun Lalisa Manoban from Thailand, also known as Lisa or Lalisa, has broken Swedish Spotify’s record as the first female K-pop artist to have a song reaching over one billion streams.

By those means, she officially has become a the member of Spotify’s ‘Billions Club.’ The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok congratulates the singer on its social media.

Her most popular song is called “Money.” and you can listen to it right here.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok