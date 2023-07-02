Restart of nuclear reactor in Sweden postponed for 3 more weeks

The Swedish Television (SVT) reported on Saturday, 1 July 2023, that the restart of the nuclear reactor, “Ringhals” 3 reactor of Vattenfall company in Sweden has been postponed for three more weeks.

“At the end of the maintenance period, another task was added,” said Johan Pettersson, a spokesperson for the electricity company.

The previous schedule of the restart was set to be at the end of June, though, now the restart will be on 19 July 2023 instead, according to the Xinhua New Source.

The extended periods of maintenance work and solving technical issues of the remaining nuclear reactors since last summer in the country were a part of the contributors to the electric price crisis that has happened this year.

Source: https://english.news.cn/20230702/5ac76349bb9d4ed5817108a5caec3804/c.html#:~:text=STOCKHOLM%2C%20July%201%20(Xinhua),(SVT)%20reported%20on%20Saturday.