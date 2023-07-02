Music lovers can’t miss event “Pai Jazz & Blues Fest 2023″

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites you to join the sixth edition of “Pai Jazz & Blues Fest” which will be held on 7-9 July 2023 in Pai, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand.

There will be musicians and blues groups from Thailand and abroad play at different cafes, pubs, and restaurants around the town of Pai.

According to the TAT, venues include Keys Essential Resort (official main venue), Khaotha, The Bottle & Cat’s Whiskers, and Pai coffee Studio, while the artist lineup includes Totally Fine, Paraa Band, Young Brothers, Rock Me band, Chiangmai BLUES & Friends, YAMIN, Claire Kelly Plus, Champagne & Refer (Swinging the Blues), Jamegolotus, Banglumpoo Blues Company, and Rachanachar.

Music lovers should not miss the event, so if you are interested, save the dates.

For lineup of artists and music bands, please follow for more via Pai Jazz and Blues Fest Facebook.

Source: https://www.tatnews.org/2023/06/july-2023-is-packed-full-of-amazing-festivals-and-events-around-thailand/