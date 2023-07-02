China / General news

Explosion at Chemical factory in China

Footage posted on Weibo by Chinese state media showed a huge plume of black smoke billowing into the air via CNN.

A chemical factory owned by silicon oil production company Jiangxi QianTai New Materials located in Guixi city in Southeast China had an explosion on Saturday, 1 July 2023.

The explosion had caused thick black smoke into the air, according to a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

In addition, the video also captured dramatic scenes featuring what sounded like the voices of firefighters urging people to keep their distance, reported CNN.

Currently, the Chinese authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that led to the explosion.

