SAS appoints Anders Wahlström as General Manager of Asia

SwedCham China recently announced that General Manager of Greater China Anders Wahlström, who is also a member of the Swedcham Beijing Board, has been appointed as SAS’s General Manager of Asia.

According to Anders Wahlström, SAS will from 1 October 2021 introduce some changes in the Asian organization as the airline’s current General Manager of Asia, Mr. Leif Nilsson, based in Tokyo, will be retiring after 34 years of loyal service to SAS and move back to Sweden.

“At the same time, I have accepted to take on the responsibility and role as General Manager of Asia. I will lead the Asian organization from our Beijing office. I’m really looking forward to expanding and broadening my responsibility and the network in the Asian market and continue making SAS grow and expand to be the best choice for our customers flying to and from Asia,” Anders Wahlström writes in a letter to SwedCham China.

Moreover, Anders Wahlström writes, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Leif for his contribution to SAS throughout the years and wish him all the best for the future.”