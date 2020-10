The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong congratulates overseas corporate member Taiga Concept on 30 September 2020. The Finnish brand has won the Kauppalehti Award in Finland due to it’s huge growth.

The award is given in five different locations to the best growth company in each region. Tapani Laukkanen, Taiga’s co-founder and Tommi Lindbom, CEO, received the award.

Please read the full story here. The article is only in Finnish.