SAS selected as Official Carrier for aviation industry conference in Aarhus in 2024

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) was selected to be the Official Carrier for a leading airline route development and airport services conference and exhibition, “Routes Europe 2024.” The event will be held at the Aarhus Congress Center in Denmark from 22-24 April 2024.

More than 1,200 delegates from aviation industry have been expected to join the event in which SAS has already confirmed to increase the frequency of flights to serve all passengers at their best convenience.

According to Travel News Asia, these flights of SAS will be allied with its goal in sustainability as well. Passengers attending the event will learn directly from leaders of the airline, airport and destination about how sustainable aviation can be achieved in line with industry profitability.

“…we look forward to SAS playing a major part in welcoming event delegates to our awesome destination by way of fast and frequent service, warm hospitality, from all over Europe and beyond,”said David Surley, Director of Route Development and Marketing at Aarhus Airport.

In implementing closer connections with Routes adEurope and Aarhus Airport, “we extended a warm welcome to all delegates on board SAS, as we embark on this shared journey of collaborations and innovation,” said Erik Westman, Chief Revenue Officer at SAS.

