Save date for Danish Soul Night in Bangkok

The Danish Women’s Network (DWN) and Danish Church Thailand will organize an exclusive event, the “Danish Soul Night” at Admiral’s Pub in Sukhumvit Rd. Soi 24, Bangkok, Thailand, on 21 March 2023.

The event will be from 7.30 PM to 11.00 PM. The highlight of the show is the live band Yasmin, Jakob, Keithen & Friends.

The attending fee is 1,800 baht which will be partly contributed to supporting the Children of the Forest organization.

For joining or more information, please contact danishwomensnetwork@gmail.com

Source: https://dancham.or.th/event/danish-soul-night-in-bangkok-you-are-invited/