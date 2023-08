Thailand’s new Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, planned to visit Laos in an attempt to boost both nations’ ties.

According to The Bangkok Post, the decision was taken after a courtesy phone call from the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, in which he congratulated Srettha on becoming Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

Sonexay also praised Srettha’s background in businesses that it could benefit both counties.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2638131