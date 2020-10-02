Enterprise Singapore and Nordic Innovation House signed MOU to strenghthen digital and sustainable innovation collaborations

On 29 September 2020, Enterprise Singapore and Innovation Norway signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen innovation collaboration between Singapore and Norway in these priority sectors:

The blue economy, including maritime digitalisation and automation, marine and offshore technologies and applications, and offshore renewables and subsea;

Sustainable urban solutions and clean technologies, including hydrogen value chain, decarbonisation, energy efficiency and transportation;

Healthcare and biomedical sciences, including digital health, artificial intelligence (AI), hospital IT and efficiency, telemedicine and medtech solutions; and

Agri- and food-tech and aquaculture, including land-based and floating enclosed recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), sustainable feed production, resource-efficient urban agriculture, and new food sources.

