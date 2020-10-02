Digital economy, Innovation, Norway, Singapore, Sustainability, Technology

Enterprise Singapore and Nordic Innovation House signed MOU to strenghthen digital and sustainable innovation collaborations

On 29 September 2020, Enterprise Singapore and Innovation Norway signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen innovation collaboration between Singapore and Norway in these priority sectors:

  • The blue economy, including maritime digitalisation and automation, marine and offshore technologies and applications, and offshore renewables and subsea;
  • Sustainable urban solutions and clean technologies, including hydrogen value chain, decarbonisation, energy efficiency and transportation;
    Healthcare and biomedical sciences, including digital health, artificial intelligence (AI), hospital IT and efficiency, telemedicine and medtech solutions; and
  • Agri- and food-tech and aquaculture, including land-based and floating enclosed recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), sustainable feed production, resource-efficient urban agriculture, and new food sources.

For full information, please read here

