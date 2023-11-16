Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Need a new passport before Christmas? Then apply now!

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Photo: Embassy of Denmark in Singapore

Are you traveling during the Christmas holidays, and need a new passport? Then it’s about time to get it done, says Embassy of Denmark in Singapore.

At the moment it takes around 3-4 weeks to get a new passport. And since the embassy is closed between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, one should get ahead with the procedure now.

So, if you’re a Dane living in Singapore and need a new one, then secure an appointment with the embassy here.

For general information regarding new passports and how to apply for them – check out this link.

