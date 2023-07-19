Singapore passport ranked most powerful passport globally

The British consulting firm Henley & Partners recently released the “Henley Passport Index,” ranking Singapore the most powerful passport globally with visa-exempt status for 192 countries.

The Index ranks 199 passports based on the extent their holders can access 227 travel destinations without a prior visa.

For the second most powerful passport, the countries that made it to the list were Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Tied for the third spot were Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden; fourth place was shared by Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the U.K.; and tied for fifth place were Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland with access to 187 countries.

According to the Taiwan News, Taiwan’s passport was ranked the 31st most powerful passport globally.

In Asia, Taiwan took the ninth place behind Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Brunei, and Israel.

