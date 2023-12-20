The Danish AIP Foundation’s transformative road safety project in Cambodia

In response to the pressing need for improved road safety in Cambodia, the Danish chapter of the nonprofit AIP Foundation has implemented its second targeted initiative in the region. The project is the Danish foundation’s second in the region, focusing on garment and footwear factory workers and the significant risks their daily commute poses.

The AIP Foundation is a devoted advocate for road safety and sustainable mobility across Southeast Asia. The organization is mainly working for a safer and more sustainable commuting environment for factory laborers.

ScandAsia met with Ratanawadee Winther, Chairwoman and founder of the Danish AIP Foundation, to hear more about their work to improve conditions for female factory workers in Cambodia, and discuss their focus on female workers and gender equity.

Striving to make a difference

Established in 1999, the AIP Foundation is a global leader in road safety advocacy. Working closely with relevant government and non-government stakeholders, it addresses road safety challenges worldwide, transcending borders for a collective impact.

The AIP Foundation in Denmark was formed in 2019. Its cross border initiatives, like the new project in Cambodia, address’ critical road safety issues. Funded with a one million DKK grant from CISU (Civil Society in Development), a Danish organization that coordinates and provides financial support to small NGOs on behalf of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the latest project has now been launched.

“With the project in Cambodia, our aim is not just to address the statistics. The goal is to make a real difference in the lives of individuals. Even a small improvement in their safety and comfort on the road can have a great impact. Our work is about more than numbers. It’s about creating a sustainable and positive change,” Ratanawadee says about the newly launched project.

The strategic focus on footwear factory workers

In the foundations pursuit of impactful development in Cambodia, it strategical focus on empowering garment and footwear factory workers is a deliberate choice. In the pursuit of change, the organizations is leveraging existing collaborations with the AIP Foundation Cambodia and international organizations.

The garment and footwear industry is one of the biggest industries in Cambodia. Its predominance of female workers, who makes up 85 percent of the workforce, aligns with the Danish government’s emphasis on gender inclusion. Recognizing the inherent socio-economic gaps, the project also seeks to uplift women, addressing inequalities and fostering transparency.

“I believe that empowering women is the key to impactful development. By including women in management and decision-making roles, we can create policies and practices that are inclusive and transparent,” Ratanawadee shares on the issue.

The power of speaking up

The project’s primary objectives include building the capacity of local partners – specifically AIP Foundation Cambodia. Through training and support, the foundation ensures effective implementation of this second phase – the development of “Speak Up.”

“In our approach to empower the workers, we emphasize the importance of their voices. Workers are encouraged to speak up about their experiences and concerns. Their insights play an enormous role in shaping a safer and more equitable workplace, which also involves decent commuting conditions to and from work.”

Under the guidance of AIP Foundation, the workers undergo intensive training to become advocates for safer commuting practices. The foundations main focus is on fostering communication between workers, supervisors, factory management and transportation providers.

“One significant achievement is the empowerment of these “Speak Up Champions.” It is mainly women, displaying exceptional leadership skills. Through targeted training, they become the links between workers and transportation providers. The project has led to noticeable changes, with at least one factory transitioning from unsafe flatbed trucks, where the workers had to stand during transportation, to safer buses where they get to sit during the transit,” Ratanawadee elaborates.

Road safety in Cambodia

Recent data on road safety in Southeast Asia paints a grim picture. With Thailand being the epicenter of alarming fatality rates, mainly due to the high number of high-speed motor bike accidents, the figures for Cambodia may not be just as comprehensive. Still, the available statistics underscore a concerning scenario that demands attention.

Cambodia registers an estimated 17 road deaths per 100,000 population (based on the latest report from Cambodian NSSF). Despite potential data collection challenges that might interfere with the figures, the gravity of the issue remains clear. A stark comparison with Denmark, where there are around two road deaths per 100,000 people, highlights the contrast and underscores the urgency of the problem.

“Cambodia was chosen for the road safety project due to a combination of factors. While Thailand has been an integral part of our road safety initiatives, Cambodia presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities. The high prevalence of commuting-related risks among factory workers, particularly in the clothing and shoe industries, made Cambodia a priority. By addressing specific needs in Cambodia, we aim to create a model that can be replicated across different regions. We hope to contribute to a broader impact on road safety and sustainable commuting practices,” Ratanawadee explains.

The impact on individuals and economic implications

Beyond statistics, the heart of the project lies in the individuals whose lives are touched by AIP’s initiatives. Stories from project sites paint a vivid picture of women finding hope and communities experiencing tangible benefits.

“When I was working as AIP Foundation Country Director in Thailand, I once interviewed a grieving mother who lost her infant child in a motorbike accident. She believed holding the child tightly during a crash would protect the baby. Tragically, the impact still led to the child’s death. Stories like hers highlight the misconception about safety. Quality helmets, however, have been proven effective, with a recent study showing a 69 percent reduction in serious head injuries when worn properly. Advocating for proper safety measures is crucial to preventing such heartbreaking incidents,” Ratanawadee explains.

Challenges ahead

The road towards safer commuting conditions faces obstacles, including economic pressures on private transportation providers. A collaborative effort involving government agencies, businesses, and NGOs is needed for sustainable and impactful change. With the project continuing until January 2025, the AIP Foundation remains committed to transforming the commuting landscape for factory workers in Cambodia, advocating for the government’s transition to safer vehicles.

“Acknowledging challenges is crucial for overcoming them. AIP Foundation confronts road safety challenges head-on. In our organization, we envision a future where safe mobility is embedded in the workplace. As the project unfolds, we remain committed to addressing ongoing issues and continually improving road safety infrastructure.”

As Chairperson of AIP Foundation Denmark, Ratanawadee emphasizes the economic repercussions of road deaths and injuries. By doing so, she tries to make a compelling case for Southeast Asian governments to invest in comprehensive road safety initiatives. All in the hope of a better and safer future for people in Cambodia and the rest of Southeast Asia.

For further information, feel free to contact Ratanawadee Hemniti Winther, Chairperson of AIP Foundation Denmark, at: [email protected] or visit: aipf-denmark.org