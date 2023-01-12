Denmark / Finland / General news / Indonesia / Norway / Singapore / Sweden

Finland and Denmark rank top of list of passport holders able to access most countries

The 2023 Henley Passport Index has ranked most powerful passports to possess in terms of freedom of movement. Photo: The Wall Street Journal

Danish newspaper, CPH Post, reports Finland and Denmark is ranked joint fourth and fifth, respectively, in the World of passports opening the doors to more countries than most other passports.

This is based on results of the 2023 Henley Passport Index measuring number of destinations passport holders can access without requiring a visa.

With 193 destinations, Japan tops the list followed by both Singaporean and South Korean passport holders who able to access 192 countries. Subsequently, Germany and Spain takes third place (190 countries), Finland, Italy and Luxemborg fourth place ( 189 contries), and Denmark, Austria and Sweden fifth place.

The list continues with the UK (187), Norway and the US (186), Canada and Australia (185), Brazil and Argentina (170), Mexico (159), Ukraine (144), Russia (118), South Africa (106), China (80), Indonesia (71) and India (59).

With granting visa-free access to only 27 countries, Afghanistan takes the list’s bottom preceded by Pakistan, Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

Investment expert, Jeff D. Opdyke, explains to CHP Post that not only greater freedom of movement determines a strong passport but also greater financial freedom in terms of investing and entrepreneurial opportunities is a strong factor.

Source: https://cphpost.dk/?p=142202

