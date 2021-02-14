Singapore Hashtag Interactive appointed Social Content representative for Electrolux APAC

On 11 February 2021 Global appliance company Electrolux has appointed Hashtag Interactive as its social media content hub agency for its APAC and MEA regions. Hashtag Interactive will be responsible for content strategy and production of social content for Electrolux’s Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The appointment covers Electrolux’s regional markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Middle East. The length of appointment is a year, and it was followed by a pitch that was concluded in October 2020. Electrolux has declined to comment on the value of account and which other agencies were vying for the account.

Founded in Sweden in 1919, Electrolux started as a vacuum cleaner manufacturer, and has since expanded its range of products to include refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, cookers, air conditioners and small domestic appliances. Its brands include Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, and according to its official website, it sells about 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year.

Electrolux had previously worked with Hashtag Interactive on a social campaign for the Singapore market, which concluded in December 2020. The agency was tasked with content strategy and social content development to showcase the partnership between Electrolux and a local hawker business. The campaign was crafted as part of the Sweden Singapore initiative “The Advocate” by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce, which aimed to spark conversations and turn moments of crisis into opportunities for mutual growth,

The social content featured activities such as a culinary partnership and a social contest run across Electrolux and the partner’s social pages, which reinforced the exchange of experience and knowledge between the two businesses.

Jacques Reyes, brand marketing manager for Electrolux APAC and MEA said it chose to expand its partnership with Hashtag Interactive as the agency was able to demonstrate a “strong understanding” of the brand through their approach, and provided a “compelling content strategy and expertise” that will help elevate branding across its regional markets.

“Following the well-received campaign response online, it’s clear that Hashtag prides itself in curating a content strategy that connects our brand’s messaging with target audiences, key traits we believe are critical in today’s highly competitive online space.”

Mina Sunico-Chin, managing partner of Hashtag Interactive said: “We look forward to deepening our relationship with Electrolux. This new partnership marks such an exciting way to kickstart 2021 and we’re thrilled to be able to work with Electrolux in exploring new executions and creative content across their key markets.”

In a previous interview with Marketing-Interactive, Sunico-Chin said despite the challenges of the pandemic in 2020, the agency weathered it “surprisingly well”, and managed to onboard several new accounts, including Electrolux. Moving into 2021, Sunico-Chin said the agency will be continuously trying new things in the digital marketing space and grow the team in line with more creative projects in the pipeline.

“Internally, the team has always taken on a variety of projects that challenge our creativity, exploring new executions and platforms that we haven’t tried before. This in turns fuels the work we do for clients, in terms of stretching our skills and also educating clients on the many creative ways to realise their objectives,” she added.