EU in Vietnam published reports on agricultural projects in Asia

The European Union in Vietnam published their achievement on agricultural projects across Asia on 3 September 2020. Their statement said:

With the new National Action Plan on SCP (2021-2030) and EU SWITCH-Asia Programme country assistance, Vietnam has strengthened its commitment to sustain economic growth while ensuring environmental and ecological protection, and effective management and utilization of natural resources. Please read the full report here.

The food we produce and consume has a significant impact on the environment. The global food system is both the major user of natural resources, but also one that wastes them the most.

This is how EU SWITCH-Asia Programme agri-food projects in Vietnam are improving resource efficiency, minimising waste, and changing consumption patterns. Please read the full report here.



