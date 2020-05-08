Singapore Vikings Football Club raised funds for migrant workers

Two weeks after the Singapore Vikings Football Club with more than 100 of its members opened a fund raising campaign with the aim of collection 22.000 SGD, the club has collected 45.000 SGD based on 158 sponsors.

The campaign centred around how many kilometres the players could run while jogging solo in their neighbourhoods, over the labour day weekend (1-3 May 2020).

They aim was to raise $20,000 in support of the Migrant Workers Assistance Fund, the humanitarian charity of the Migrant Workers Centre in Singapore.

The Singapore Vikings is a social football club with players predominantly from Denmark and other Scandinavian countries.

Its charity challenge was conceptualised by the Singapore Vikings management, who wanted to help migrant workers who are living in local dormitories and have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information please click here: