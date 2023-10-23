Singaporean insurtech partners with Swedish telecom firm to elevate device protection

Singapore-based insurance technology (Insurtech) company, Bolttech announced its partnership with the Swedish telecommunications service provider based in Sweden, Three Sweden to assist customers with device protection solutions on Monday, 23 October 2023.

Under the partnership, Three Sweden customers will have access to non-binding, device protection insurance and services covering damage, theft, loss and unauthorized use, according to Bolttech’s statement.

Dr. Jens Schädler, Chief Executive Officer Europe, Bolttech said the two companies have shared values like helping customers safeguard the devices that are central to their lives in the fast-moving, digital world.

“We are excited to partner with Three Sweden, an innovative telecommunications business founded on cutting-edge mobile technology. This partnership will allow us to elevate the Swedish market’s device protection capabilities,” he added.

Rune Pedersen, Chief Commercial Officer B2C, Three Sweden, said that Three Sweden is excited to join forces with Bolttech to continue its growth journey in the Swedish market, citing TechNode.Global.

“As a fast-growing challenger, we aim to become a flexible and helpful companion in our customer’s digital lives. The partnership with Bolttech provides great opportunities for creating winning propositions today and tomorrow,” he said.

Launch in 2020, Bolttech is an international insurtech aiming toto build the world’s leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance.

Three Sweden started with the vision to create a new platform for mobile communication in 2000. It is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, which owns 60 percent of the company, and Swedish Investor AB, which owns 40 percent.

Source: TechNode.Global