Invitation to Nordic Innovation Forum in Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines) invites interested attendees to join the “Nordic Innovation Forum: Redefining Technology Trends” in Manila, the Philippines.

The event will be held on 22 March 2023 from 2 PM to 6 PM at Glass Pavilion, Dusit Thani Manila.

By bringing together experts and leaders from the Nordic countries and the Philippines, the Forum has the potential to drive innovation, promote technological development, and help both countries stay ahead of the curve in technology trends.

For more information please visit this website.

For attending, please register here.

