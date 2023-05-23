Nokia partners with Vietnam telecom to bring 10G broadband to region

The Finnish telecommunication firm, Nokia, announced its partnership with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) on Tuesday to bring the first deployment of 10G fiber broadband into Vietnam.

According to a press release, the initial rollout will connect 10,000 homes and businesses in the 8 largest provinces of the country.

“We are proud to have been selected by VNPT for this important milestone of bringing 10G broadband to the country for the first time,” said Rubén Morón Flores, Head of Market Unit Vietnam at Nokia.

“The APAC region is the largest in the world for fiber broadband. Our multi-gig and multi-PON solution provides for incredible flexibility and scale. Vietnam has ambitious plans and we’re delighted to be part of them,” he added.

With this new technology, VNPT will be able to offer customers a full choice of speeds up to

10 Gb/s on the existing platform without the need for construction work to lay new fiber.

