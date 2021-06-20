Singaporean photographer releases exclusive prints of Swedish Metal band on tour

The Singaporean touring photographer Ryan Chang is for the first time releasing an exclusive collection of his favorite personal photos including tour photographs of the Swedish Metal band Ghost from their “A Pale tour named death tour’.

The Bandwagon writes in a recent article that Ryan Chang for the past two years has been capturing images from touring around the world and the collection includes some of his personally sentimental images from touring as well as “special treats for fellow Ghost fans”.

In an interview with Hear65, Ryan Chang explains that the Swedish metal band was the only band amongst the trio he followed of which he was a personal fan before working with them. “The music industry in Asia has been growing steadily this past decade and with it, has produced many talented photographers. Hopefully, more will get the opportunity to showcase their work in the near future,” Ryan Chang says.

On his official Instagram page, Ryan Chang says that all prints will be hand-signed, numbered, printed on one of the best fine art photo papers on the market, and are strictly limited. “I’ll never reproduce these again”, he says.

You can shop the collection here