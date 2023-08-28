Sky Angkor is back with more routes to Bangkok

After a four month pause, the Cambodian low-cost airline Sky Angkor is back with twice-daily flights from Phnom Penh to the Don Mueang airport in Bangkok from 25 August.

The first flight will depart 7:05am and arrives in DMK at 8:30am. The second departure takes off from Phnom Penh at 6:45pm and lands in Bangkok DMK at 8pm.

This will be an addition to the already existing route going from the Cambodian capital to the Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok (BKK), which flies three times a day.

Source: Sky Angkor Air