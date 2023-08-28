Nordic Film Festival in Singapore

Nordic Film Festival returns in 2023 with movies from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland. The event will take place at The Projector in Singapore from 7-16 September 2023. The aim is to show a selection of Scandinavian films, which up until now haven’t been released in Singapore.

Jointly presenting the Festival are The Embassy of Denmark, The Embassy of Finland, The Royal Norwegian Embassy, The Embassy of Sweden plus The Embassy of Iceland. Each representing their own country’s film.

The program is as following:

Thursday, 7 September at 7.30pm: Norway – “Sick of myself” (syk pike)

Friday, 8 September at 8pm: Sweden – “Burn all my letters” (bränn alle mina brev)

Saturday, 9 September at 8pm: Finland – “Bubble” (Kuppla)

Friday, 15 September at 8.30pm: Denmark – “Riders of justice” (Retfærdighedens ryttere)

Saturday, 16 September at 8.30pm: Iceland – “Band”

Source: The Projecter