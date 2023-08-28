Sweden joins 2023 Human Rights Assembly in Thailand

Sweden participated in “The 2023 Human Rights Assembly” that was recently held in Thailand, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year, the assembly’s theme was “Dignity, Freedom, Equity, and Justice for All.” Human rights advocates from all over Thailand were gathered together to discuss several crucial points of human rights.

According to the Facebook page of the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, key human rights issues including Right to judicial process, Community’s right and the right to a healthy environment, Statelessness, Anti-discrimination, Domestic violence, and etc. were highlighted.

The Swedish team also had an opportunity to talk with the Isaan Gender Diversity Network and listen to their projects including the Capacity Development for Isaan Children & Youth Leader (ICYL) financially supported by Sweden.

Last, all participants in the assembly collectively read out a joint human rights commitment to emphasize their support for fundamental rights for all humans.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SwedeninBangkok/posts/pfbid02PHGrgXKPYfecXXVY6QT8FyFAWnPKH1JKvRs2BN59n9eu8TvBNK4xUqAQ3BFHSyZ6l