General news / Sweden / Thailand

Sweden joins 2023 Human Rights Assembly in Thailand

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of The 2023 Human Rights Assembly credited to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok. 

Sweden participated in “The 2023 Human Rights Assembly” that was recently held in Thailand, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year, the assembly’s theme was “Dignity, Freedom, Equity, and Justice for All.” Human rights advocates from all over Thailand were gathered together to discuss several crucial points of human rights.

According to the Facebook page of the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, key human rights issues including Right to judicial process, Community’s right and the right to a healthy environment, Statelessness, Anti-discrimination, Domestic violence, and etc. were highlighted.

The Swedish team also had an opportunity to talk with the Isaan Gender Diversity Network and listen to their projects including the Capacity Development for Isaan Children & Youth Leader (ICYL) financially supported by Sweden.

Last, all participants in the assembly collectively read out a joint human rights commitment to emphasize their support for fundamental rights for all humans.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SwedeninBangkok/posts/pfbid02PHGrgXKPYfecXXVY6QT8FyFAWnPKH1JKvRs2BN59n9eu8TvBNK4xUqAQ3BFHSyZ6l

Related posts:

Tove Goldmann is the newest member of the team at the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok is closing while moving to new premises Finland concerned about treatment of Uyghurs in China Denmark supports human rights in Thailand

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *