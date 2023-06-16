Denmark / Finland / General news / Hong Kong / Norway / Sweden

Stockholm is the least expensive city in the Nordics according to Cost-of-Living 2023

Mercer has launched its 2023 cost of living survey, which ranks 226 of the world’s most expensive cities for expatriate workers.

Stockholm, Sweden is ranked 95 out of 226 countries. This is eight places lower compared to 2022. This makes Stockholm the cheapest of all the Nordic countries.

Copenhagen, Denmark remains the most expensive city in the Nordic region, coming in at number 9.

Helsinki, Finland comes in at number 34 and Oslo, Norway falls 33 places from 2022, coming in at number 60.

Hong Kong has preserved its top position from the 2022 Mercer index.

