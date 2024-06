The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore is hosting an event for Danes to watch the EM soccer game.

On 22 June 2024 Denmark will be playing against England. Anyone interested in the game can watch it at the Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore.

There will be an entrance fee of 25 Singaporean Dollars. However, this entrance fee does include five units of either food or beverages.

The doors open at 10 pm. and the game starts at 12 pm.

