Vietnam to ease visa requirements to gain more foreign visitors

Vietnam’s government is seeking to relax visa requirements to boost the tourism industry. This includes offering more visa waivers for foreign tourists, expanding the e-visa program, and increasing the duration of stays.

Vietnam expects to handle 110 million tourists in 2023. 8 million are estimated to be foreign travelers. This is an increase from the 3.77 million foreign tourists that arrived in Vietnam in 2022. Still, it is shy from the 18 million foreign visitors in 2019.

The total turnover from tourism is expected to reach US$27 billion in 2023.

The government plans to waive visas for more countries. Currently, the country has a waiver on visas for travelers from 25 countries. This is few compared to 162 for Malaysia, 157 for the Philippines, and 68 for Thailand.

13 countries from Europe and two in Asia have been granted visa waivers and can stay in Vietnam for up to 15 days. Visitors from nine ASEAN countries can stay for up to 30 days in Vietnam.

The government is also exploring prolonging e-visas from 30 days to a maximum of three months.

The e-visas will be valid for multiple or single entries. Currently, visitors from 80 nations can enter Vietnam through a one-month single-entry visa.

Source: travelandtourworld.com