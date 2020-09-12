Lund University offers scholarships to Malaysian, Indonesian civil workers

On 4 September 2020, the Sweden embassy in Jakarta published a notice regarding Lund University’s programme: Innovation for Change in Public Transport focuses on strengthening the capacity for innovation and development of actors operating in public transport systems at local, regional or national level.

The statement included notification of a scholarship program for civil servant and decision-maker at central, regional or local level. The scholarship is aimed at professionals in a leading position, working with transport planning and management, mobility, accessibility issues in the public sector and employed by public transport authorities, public transport administrations, operators, municipalities and other authorities. Applicants should be between 30 and 55 years of age and from Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Tanzania, Ghana or Belarus and have a good command of the English language.

Please note that all applicants will go through selection process and there are only 24 seats available.

