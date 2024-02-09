13 young Danes involved in serious van accident in Thailand

13 Danish citizens were involved in a serious bus accident in the Mae Hong Song province in northern Thailand Thursday night. The 50-year old Thai bus driver, Baramee Panyajachaiya, was killed and three of the Danish passengers were seriously injured in the accident. The involved have been brought to the hospital. The Danish citizens are allegedly between 19 and 25 years old.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve, and the van fell 15 meters down into a ravine. The group was on their way to a Full Moon Party in Pai. The Danish Embassy in Bangkok is aware of the situation and is providing consular assistance.

Source: Bangkok Post