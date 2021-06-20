Listen to SwedCham’s latest podcase on ‘The Logic Behind Logistics today’

SwedCham in Hong Kong has recently launched the SwedCham podcast where various interesting topics are discussed and interviews with SwedCham’s member companies are conducted.

In the latest episode, SwedCham’s GM Christian Bergenstråhle and Aldo Soprani, Group CEO SwedCham’s member company APC Asia Pacific Cargo (China) Ltd discuss the current challenges of the pandemic and the future outlook of the shipping industry.

Head over to Spotify and listen to The Logic Behind Logistics today or any of SwedCham’s other interesting episodes.