Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomes new Consular and Admin Officer

In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomed Frederikke Nørgaard who has joined the Embassy as a Consular and Admin Officer.

In her new role, Frederikke works closely with the admin and consular sections. Particularly in the consular section, Frederikke is helping with visa applications, passport renewals, and citizen requests and in the admin section, Frederikke is handling many different tasks together with the team.

Before joining the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, Frederikke worked at the tennis department at Boldklubben af 1893 in Copenhagen. Here she worked with management, product development, events, sponsors, and strategy. One of her big accomplishments in her old job was creating a new concept that now involves more than 600 players and 25 coaches.

When Frederikke is not working at the Embassy, she studies International Business at Copenhagen Business School and has approximately one year left.