Denmark / Finland / General news / Norway / Singapore / Sweden

“5G – The Nordic Approach and the Future of Society” a success

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Successful evening and full house at HUONE Singapore. Photo: FBCSG.

Finnish Business Council Singapore thanks all attendees for joining the “5G – The Nordic Approach and the Future of Society” on 20 September 2022, which went down successfully, and hopes to see everybody again for future events.

The Embassy further sends warm thanks to Mr. Lew Chuen Hong, CEO of IMDA, for providing insights into Singapore’s digital future while acknowledging the Nordic ambassadors for supporting the event and the event partners for making the event possible.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore 

Watch event pictures: https://www.fbcsg.org/uncategorized/5g-the-nordic-approach-and-the-future-of-society-on-september-20-2022/?fbclid=IwAR3-To4AvJ82A6igB2dEoPTv-UlkYDojd_hsSwWnoDyFE98bWGzO_f7uSxg

Related posts:

Nordic business associations present joint event on 5G development Team Sweden Philippines representatives visited Singapore The Finnish Business Council in Singapore updates on overall 2020 Learn more about Singapore Budget 2022 and its implications

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.